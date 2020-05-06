SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Padraig Harrington Accidentally Unveils Luke Donald as Ryder Cup Vice-captain

Luke Donald (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Luke Donald (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Padraig Harrington announced live on air by mistake that Luke Donald was one of the vice-captains at this year's Ryder Cup.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
Share this:

Europe captain Padraig Harrington let slip that former world number one Luke Donald is one of his vice-captains at this year's Ryder Cup during a live broadcast on Tuesday.

Harrington was on the Sky Sports Golf Show discussing, among other things, whether this year's event would have to be played without fans present due to the Covid-19 pandemic when he let the cat out of the bag.

"I'm trying to be prepared as much I can," he said. "I've had phone calls today with (Ryder Cup director) Guy Kinnings and yesterday I talked to Luke, my new... whoa, I possibly said the word, then... one of my vice-captains.

"Is this live? That is not to be announced yet!"

Donald tweeted a clip of the interview, accompanied by the message: "I thought this was supposed to be a secret @padraig_h," prompting a reply from his skipper.

"Sorry about that. News was too good to keep under wraps! Welcome to the Team," Harrington responded.

Donald joins Sweden's Robert Karlsson as part of Harrington's brain trust for the biennial event, which is scheduled to take place from Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The 42-year-old Donald has never finished on the losing side as a player in four Ryder Cup appearances, winning 10-1/2 points from his 15 matches.

Donald also served as vice-captain alongside Harrington under Thomas Bjorn when Europe regained the Ryder Cup by beating the United States at Le Golf National in 2018.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres