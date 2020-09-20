SPORTS

Padres Activate Hosmer 12 Days After He Broke Index Finger

SAN DIEGO: The San Diego Padres activated first baseman Eric Hosmer from the 10-day injured list on Saturday, just 12 days after he broke his left index finger while trying to bunt.

Hosmer started and batted fifth against the Seattle Mariners. The Padres had the chance to clinch their first playoff berth in 14 seasons.

The Padres also recalled right-hander Luis Patio to start in place of Mike Clevinger, who will have his next start pushed back a few days due to right biceps tightness.

To make room on the roster, catcher Francisco Meja and right-hander Luis Perdomo were optioned to the alternate training site.

  • First Published: September 20, 2020, 6:12 AM IST
