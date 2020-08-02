SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Padres' Hosmer on 10-day injured list with stomach ailment

Padres' Hosmer on 10-day injured list with stomach ailment

The San Diego Padres placed first baseman Eric Hosmer on the 10day injured list Saturday due to a stomach ailment.

Share this:

DENVER The San Diego Padres placed first baseman Eric Hosmer on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a stomach ailment.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. His condition is described by the team as gastritis, which is an inflammation of the stomach lining.

Hosmer is off to a torrid start, hitting .500 with a homer and seven RBIs. He’s been out since Wednesday with what the team described as a non-COVID related illness.

Manager Jayce Tingler said Saturday before a game against Colorado that Hosmer was still getting checked out by the medical staff and the ailment was about the same, unfortunately.”

The Padres will make a corresponding roster move Sunday.

___

Also Watch

Sushant's Ex- Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Says She Suspects Foul Play In His Death | CNN News18

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 2, 2020, 5:21 AM IST
Next Story
Loading