Padukone, Bumrah, Mandhana Among Sportstar Aces Awardees

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone was Thursday (February 14) bestowed with the Lifetime achievement award at the Sportstar Aces awards function here.In the Sportsman of the Year (Cricket) category, India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah were declared as joint winners.A video message of Kohli was shown on the occasion.Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana bagged the Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket) award.Mandhana said the award would motivate her to score more runs.In racquet sports, nine-time national championships winner paddler Sharath Kamal won the Sportsman of the Year award.Olympic silver medalist shuttler P V Sindhu and paddler Manika Batra were declared joint winners of Sportswoman of the Year award (racquet sport).Young javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra got the Sportsman of the Year (track and field) award, while athlete Hima Das won the Sporswoman of the Year (track and field) award.The awards which ran from 1994 to 2003 in their first stint, were re-instituted as Sportstar celebrated its 40th birthday in 2018.The awards jury consisted of Sunil Gavaskar, M M Somaiya, Anju Bobby George, Anjali Bhagwat and journalist N Ram.