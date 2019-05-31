Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Time to Go Underground': Social Media Trolls Pakistan Brutally After Its Second Lowest World Cup Total

West Indies bowled Pakistan for a paltry 105 as fans on social media trolled Sarfaraz Ahmed & Co.

News18 Sports

Updated:May 31, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
Pakistan were bowled out for just 105 by West Indies (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Pakistan were bowled out for just 105 by West Indies (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The Pakistan cricket team crashed and burned during their first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against West Indies at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam top-scored with 22 as Winides skipper Jason Holder and Oshane Thomas ran through the Pakistan batting line-up.

West Indies bowled Pakistan out for 105 in just 21.4 overs, as Oshane Thomas picked up four wickets and Jason Holder took three.

After a watchful start, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq in just the third over of the game, as Sheldon Cottrell brought out his signature 'salute' celebration. Zaman and Azam battled for a brief period, before Andre Russell
bowled the opener in his first over and then had Haris Sohail caught behind off a sharp rising delivery for eight.

As Pakistan succumbed to their second-lowest total in a Cricket World Cup game, social media took the opportunity to troll Sarfaraz Ahmed & Co.






Windies wicket keeper Shai Hope took four catches for the West Indies, which is looking to win its third 50-over world title and first since its glory days in the 1970s.

Pakistan, which capitulated from 75-4 and lost its last six wickets in 5.3 overs, is on course to lose its 11th straight completed ODI.
