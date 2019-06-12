Abdul Razzaq reveals Mohammad Amir confessed to spot-fixing after Shahid Afridi slapped him

Abdul Razzaq spilled the beans in one of the darkest periods of Pakistan cricket, the 2010 match-fixing scandal.

The former Pakistan bowler revealed that Mohammad Amir confessed only after he was slapped by then skipper Shahid Afridi.

"He (Afridi) told me to leave the room but after a while I heard the sound of a slap and then Amir told the whole truth," Razzaq told GNN news channel.

Razzaq blamed the then PCB set-up for bringing bad name to Pakistan cricket.

"I thought instead of going to the ICC to prove its efficiency, the PCB should have instead directly taken the three players to task despite their denials and sent them back home on some pretext. They should have banned them for a year or so. In the end by not doing this, the PCB spoilt the image of Pakistan cricket worldwide."

Razzaq, 39, also claimed that Salman Butt was deliberately getting out and playing dot balls much before the scandal broke out in England.

"I shared my concerns with Afridi but he said it is just my Waham (misconception) and nothing is wrong. But when I was batting with Salman Butt during a match of the World T20 in West Indies, I was convinced he was letting down the team."

Razzaq recalled he told Butt to take a single and give him the strike but he did not pay heed to his advise.

"I was surprised when he refused this strategy. When I realised what he was up to (something) I told him strictly to give me the strike. Yet every over he deliberately played two or three balls and then gave me strike. I got upset and felt the pressure and got out."

Butt, Amir and Muhammad Asif were the three players eventually banned for a minimum of five years in early 2011 by the ICC's anti-corruption tribunal after they were first suspended in September 2010.

All three have now returned to playing cricket after completing their five-year bans. But only Amir has been considered and picked for the Pakistan national team and is presently competing in the World Cup.