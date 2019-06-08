Pakistan Players Wanted Retaliatory Celebration Against India, PCB Turns Down Request
The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Team Pakistan wanted to celebrate India's wickets 'differently' in retaliation to the Men in Blue wearing army caps during an ODI against Australia in March.
Image: PCB
New Delhi: In the middle of MS Dhoni’s Army insignia gloves controversy, the Pakistan cricket team has expressed the desire to celebrate India's wickets 'differently' when the two teams meet in Manchester on June 16.
Saj Sadiq, editor of Pakistan site 'Pak Passion', on Friday tweeted that the PCB has turned down the request from Sarfaraz Ahmed and his team.
Reports state that the PCB has told its players to stick to cricket and turned down a request from Sarfaraz Ahmed and his team to celebrate India’s wickets ‘differently’ in retaliation to Kohli and Co. wearing army caps during an ODI against Australia in March #CWC19 #IndvPak— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 7 June 2019
Soon after the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF jawans had lost their lives, the Men in Blue had sported camouflage caps in Ranchi. The entire team, along with Dhoni, was seen sporting camouflage caps in their bid to pay tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the terror attack on February 14.
"Reports state that the PCB has told its players to stick to cricket and turned down a request from Sarfaraz Ahmed and his team to celebrate India's wickets 'differently' in retaliation to Kohli and Co. wearing army caps during an ODI against Australia in March," tweeted Sadiq.
Further, Sadia added that while turning down the request, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said, "We will not resort to what the other party has done. There could be sporadic celebrations in case of a hundred, like Misbah-ul-Haq's push-ups during the Lord's Test in 2016 which was a tribute to the army, but nothing different at the fall of a wicket."
Ehsan Mani "We will not resort to what the other party has done. There could be sporadic celebrations in case of a hundred, like Misbah-ul Haq’s push-ups during the Lord’s Test in 2016 which was a tribute to the army, but nothing different at the fall of a wicket" #IndvPak #CWC19— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 7 June 2019
Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (ICC) to get the "Balidaan Badge" removed from Dhoni's gloves which he was seen sporting during India's World Cup opener against South Africa. Following this, the BCCI has requested the world sport governing body to allow Dhoni to sport the Army insignia.
