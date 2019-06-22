Yawning is a Normal Thing to Do: Sarfaraz Ahmed Lashes Out at Fans Attacking Him on Social Media

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was in reflective mood as he took questions from the press ahead of their next match in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Pakistan have won just one of their five matches in the World Cup so far, losing their last match to India in Manchester last Sunday.

The Pakistan captain was asked about the yawning incident that caught the imagination of the fans all over the cricketing world. Sarfaraz though had a witty response ready.

"Yawning is a normal thing to do, I didn't commit a sin. If people made money out of me yawning, that's a good thing," he said.

Sarfaraz Ahmed "yawning is a normal thing to do, I didn't commit a sin. If people made money out of me yawning, that's a good thing"

Sarfaraz drew attention to the abuse he and his team have had to face in the aftermath of the loss, calling fans to criticise them rather than abuse.

Pakistan's players were advised to be cautious following the incidents in London this week (when a fan abused Sarfaraz while he was out with his kid) and Sarfaraz admitted the team and their families have been troubled by the taunting, which included social media trolling.

"Players have their personal lives," Sarfaraz said on the eve of Pakistan's must-win game against the Proteas at Lord's.

"Whatever they (the public) think, they write it on social media. That hurts, too much.

"Players are affected psychologically. Such things should not happen."

Sarfaraz admitted fans will inevitably show their anger after such a disappointing World Cup for his country.

"I know you cannot stop anyone," said Sarfaraz, who was abused by a fan while at a shopping centre with his family.

"Our fans are emotional and these same people lift us when we win.

"But if they feel sad on a defeat we also feel the same way. We feel it much more because we are playing for Pakistan."

"Our families get affected," said Sarfaraz. "If someone is hitting, then pushing anyone that's not good. So the request is to talk about cricket.

"Social media and media are not in our control. They are so big that you cannot stop them.

"Teams have lost before, they will lose again, but now with social media such big it gets unstoppable."

But Sarfaraz insisted the personal abuse was going too far, calling for supporters to stick to criticising their form on the field instead.

"There should be no abusing, criticise our game. That's not an issue," he said.

"I have said before that cricket is such a game that it takes you high one day and then you fall the other day.

"I have always tried to keep myself at the same position. I am like I am before. I have been with people who have kept me humble and down to earth."

The 1992 champions are close to World Cup elimination after winning just one of their five matches. Pakistan next face South Africa on Sunday.