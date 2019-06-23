Pakistan vs South Africa: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

Pakistan vs South Africa in London: South Africa and Pakistan will be battling it out for a consolation win in their World Cup match at Lord's on Sunday with both teams virtually out of the semi-final race. Having mustered just three points from six games, South Africa are all but out of the tournament while Pakistan might still sneak into the semifinals, provided they win their remaining four games and other results go in their favour.

When Pakistan were pummelled by West Indies in their tournament opener, many of their loyal fans drew parallel to their triumphant campaign in 1992 when they scripted a sensational turnaround to win the title. However, following Pakistan's heavy loss against India on 16 June, not many of their supporters have any hopes left from their struggling side.

South Africa, too, have not learnt from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign. They did have their moments in the previous game against New Zealand but let the Kane Williamson-led side off the hook and paid the price for it.

Head coach Ottis Gibson said the team's target in the remaining games is to play to its potential. "We've still got three games to play and I'd like to think that we can at least play the way we know we can play," said Gibson ahead of the game.

Match Details

The Pakistan-South Africa tie is the 29th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Lord’s stadium in London. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, who has failed to perform with the bat and has been surrounded by controversy, may be dropped in favour of Haris Sohail or Asif Ali, with the latter being more likely. Sarfaraz Ahmed may also be tempted to bring in Mohammad Hasnain into the side to replace Hasan Ali, who has been expensive so far in the World Cup.

South Africa: After a long time, the Proteas have no injury concerns and will be able to field their strongest XI, the same that gave a tough fight to New Zealand. Andile Phehlukwayo had an off day with the ball against the Kiwis, but has otherwise been one of the few shining lights of a forgettable campaign so far. A game for Dwaine Pretorius therefore looks unlikely.

Predicted XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Amir

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Dream11 Picks

Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis (C), Aiden Markram, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Chris Morris, Mohammad Hafeez, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir (VC).