News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Pakistan, Zimbabwe Squads Get All Clear After COVID-19 Tests

Pakistan, Zimbabwe Squads Get All Clear After COVID-19 Tests

All 107 COVID19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support staff and match officials have returned negative ahead of the limitedovers series starting later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Tuesday.

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan: All 107 COVID-19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support staff and match officials have returned negative ahead of the limited-overs series starting later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The tests were conducted Monday as part of the PCBs COVID-19 protocols for the bilateral series.

All players, officials and staff have moved into a hub in a five-star hotel in Islamabad, the PCB said, and are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble.

Both teams will start training Tuesday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which will host the three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals.

The series begins with one-dayer on Friday. Lahore was originally scheduled to host the Twenty20 series but those matches were shifted because of expected smog next month.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 27, 2020, 12:21 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...