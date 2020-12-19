Palace Boss Hodgson Humiliated By Liverpool Thrashing

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson struggled to find a single positive to take from his team’s display after being thrashed 7-0 at home by Liverpool on Saturday, saying they had been humiliated by the defending Premier League champions.

A rampant Liverpool put Palace to the sword at Selhurst Park, with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah each scoring twice and Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson also getting on the scoresheet to complete the rout.

“There’s nothing positive I can say. We’re humiliated by the result,” Hodgson told reporters. “We take it very, very badly. For most of us in the dressing room we’ve not been on the end of a 7-0 defeat before, so that’s a new experience.

“We just have to come over it because that’s what everyone has to do. There’s no point in dwelling on it any longer than we really have to. We have to learn some lessons from it.”

The victory moved Liverpool six points clear at the top of the table as they consigned Palace to the heaviest home defeat in their history.

“The only (positive) thing I can see is that I don’t think the players ever gave up,” Hodgson added. “We weren’t being bombarded with shots at goal or chances, but when the chances came their way they took them and were very clinical.

“We never stopped trying but unfortunately we were playing against a confident team.”