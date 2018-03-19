GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pankaj Advani Makes Winning Start at Asian Billiards C'ship

Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani made a rampaging start to his title defence at the 17th Asian Billiards Championship, outclassing Singapore's Yeo Teck Shin 4-0 in the opening match of the men's event, here on Monday

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2018, 1:55 PM IST
Pankaj Advani. (Getty Images)
Yangon: Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani made a rampaging start to his title defence at the 17th Asian Billiards Championship, outclassing Singapore's Yeo Teck Shin 4-0 in the opening match of the men's event, here on Monday.

Advani, who has won the world championship 19 times in his career, barely broke a sweat as he dumped Shin with the help of a 98 break and three consecutive centuries in the best-of-seven 100-up encounter.

Rupesh Shah too came up with an identical win against Indonesia's Marlando Sihombing but with one century and a 53 break. The other men's players participating from India are Nationals runner-up Dhvaj Haria and B Bhaskar.

In the women's snooker individual event, India's Vidya Pillai and Amee Kamani came up with contrasting wins against Myanmar cueists. While Pillai scored a 2-1 win against Thandar Maung, Kamani notched up facile 2-0 victory in the league stage versus Ngwe Hlaing. Keerath Bhandaal, on the other hand, got the better of compatriot Varshaa Sanjeev 2-1 in a closely fought battle.

In the under-21 snooker category, the only Indian to play on the first day was Sparsh Pherwani who defeated Myanmar's Thaw Zain Htet in the deciding frame 4-3.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
