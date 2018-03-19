English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pankaj Advani Makes Winning Start at Asian Billiards C'ship
Pankaj Advani. (Getty Images)
Yangon: Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani made a rampaging start to his title defence at the 17th Asian Billiards Championship, outclassing Singapore's Yeo Teck Shin 4-0 in the opening match of the men's event, here on Monday.
Advani, who has won the world championship 19 times in his career, barely broke a sweat as he dumped Shin with the help of a 98 break and three consecutive centuries in the best-of-seven 100-up encounter.
Rupesh Shah too came up with an identical win against Indonesia's Marlando Sihombing but with one century and a 53 break. The other men's players participating from India are Nationals runner-up Dhvaj Haria and B Bhaskar.
In the women's snooker individual event, India's Vidya Pillai and Amee Kamani came up with contrasting wins against Myanmar cueists. While Pillai scored a 2-1 win against Thandar Maung, Kamani notched up facile 2-0 victory in the league stage versus Ngwe Hlaing. Keerath Bhandaal, on the other hand, got the better of compatriot Varshaa Sanjeev 2-1 in a closely fought battle.
In the under-21 snooker category, the only Indian to play on the first day was Sparsh Pherwani who defeated Myanmar's Thaw Zain Htet in the deciding frame 4-3.
