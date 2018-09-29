English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pankaj Advani Settles for Bronze in Asian Snooker Tour
Nineteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani settled for a bronze medal in the Asian 10-red Snooker after losing to Ireland's Brendan O'Donoghue 5-0 in the semifinal here on Saturday.
Pankaj Advani. (Getty Images)
Doha: Nineteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani settled for a bronze medal in the Asian 10-red Snooker after losing to Ireland's Brendan O'Donoghue 5-0 in the semifinal here on Saturday.
The Indian appeared off-colour a day after storming into the semifinal.
The first frame saw O'Donoghue score two 20-plus breaks to win it 48-1. In the second, a break of 61 made it 2-0.
The third frame was a close encounter but with a fluke snooker from the Irish cueist, the scores swung in his favour, helping him extend the lead.
O'Donoghue continued to be on song and completed the match with facile wins in the balance two frames.
Pankaj returns with a silver and a bronze from the Asian tournaments.
He now switches to billiards to play in the selection camp for the World Championship, to be held in Bengaluru from the October 3.
The IBSF World Championships in both billiards and snooker will be conducted in Myanmar in November.
Scores: Pankaj Advani lost to Brendan O'Donoghue (Ireland) 5-0 (1-48, 8-61(61), 37-48, 41-71, 25-66).
