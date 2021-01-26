News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Panthers Hire Sean Ryan To Coach Quarterbacks
1-MIN READ

Panthers Hire Sean Ryan To Coach Quarterbacks

Panthers Hire Sean Ryan To Coach Quarterbacks

The Panthers have hired Sean Ryan as quarterbacks coach and Tony Sparano Jr. as assistant offensive line coach, and announced that defensive line coach Mike Phair will not return next season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: The Panthers have hired Sean Ryan as quarterbacks coach and Tony Sparano Jr. as assistant offensive line coach, and announced that defensive line coach Mike Phair will not return next season.

Ryan replaces coach Jake Peetz, who left to become the offensive coordinator at LSU. Sparano takes over for Marcus Satterfield, now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Ryan worked with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule with the Giants in 2012. Ryan has spent time coaching Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson while working with the Lions and Texans.

Sparano Jr., whose father Tony Sparano was the head coach of the Raiders (2014) and Dolphins (2008-11), has spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars as the assistant offensive line coach.

The Panthers also announced that offensive coordinator Joe Brady and linebackers coach Mike Siravo wont be coaching at the Senior Bowl because of reasons related to COVID-19. The team says the offensive staff will absorb Bradys duties, while defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb will coach the linebackers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...