Panthers' McCaffrey Back At Practice After Missing 5 Games

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the teams injured reserve list, increasingly the likelihood Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Falcons.

McCaffrey arrived at Panthers practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly changed into a black practice jersey and a helmet.

McCaffrey hasnt played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule is expected to address McCaffreys status for Thursday nights game after practice. Rhule said Monday that he was hopeful McCaffrey could play against the Falcons, but added that the decision was largely up to the training staff.

McCaffrey was off to a solid start with 223 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the first two games.

McCaffrey’s backup Mike Davis had 149 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Carolina’s 23-16 win against Atlanta earlier this month. Rhule said Davis will still see some action at running back even if McCaffrey returns.

