PAR vs JUV Dream11 Team Serie A 2020-21 Parma vs Juventus Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus will head across to Parma for their upcoming Serie A fixture after they drew at Atalanta in their midweek match. This game will take place at the Ennio Tardini Stadium. The Parma vs Juventus Serie A match will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Juventus will draw heart from the fact that they have been a dominant force in the recent past and have lost just the one game in their last 13 fixtures against Parma.

There is also good news from the injury front as many injured players have started training. However, Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini continue to remain on the sidelines.

For Parma, expect a similar side to take field once again after their impressive draw against Cagliari. Roberto Inglese is expected to take the lead in the attack once again. The side has been quite tight at the back and could be a tricky proposition for Juventus as they have not been able to make or even convert chances from open play.

PAR vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Parma probable line-up vs Juventus: Luigi Sepe; Simone Iacoponi, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo; Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Yann Karamoh, Roberto Inglese, Gervinho

PAR vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Juventus probable line-up vs Parma: Wojciech Szczesny; Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cuadrado; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo