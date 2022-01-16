Para-Athlete from Odisha Breaks World Record for Greatest Distance on Wheelchair

The world record for maximum distance covered by a person with a disability on a wheelchair was broken by Puri’s Kamal Kanta Nayak during a 24-hour event held over Saturday and Sunday in the Capital City.

“The to and fro distance from Rajmahal to Master canteen is approximately 1.14 km is the lap for super ultra-marathon. Kamal covered 43 kms in 4 hours, 89 kms in 9 hours, 118 kms in 12 hours, 165 kms in 18 hours, 183 kms in 20 hours,” the organisers said.

Earlier, Mario Trinidad from Portugal was holding the world record for covering the maximum distance in a manual wheelchair. He had covered 182.4 kms.

Nayak started his event to break the world record from 4:30 PM yesterday. He has targeted to cover 220 kms in the wheelchair in 24 hours. In between Nayak is having his food, therapy, CIC and hydration is done.

The event was supported by Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna, Deputy Chairman Planning Board, Sanjay Dasburma, MLA Ananta Jena, State Disability Commissioner Sulochana Das, HoD, Physiotherapy NIRTAR, PP Mohanty, and Ollywood Actor Sabyasachi Mishra.

Puri MP Pinaki Mishra, Secretary Odisha State Wheelchair Basketball Association Durga Prasad Pattanaik, and Spokesperson of Better Life Foundation Sagarika Dubey spoke and motivated Nayak.

