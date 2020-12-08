Para-athletics Coach Gajender Tests Positive for Covid-19

Para-athletics coach Gajender has tested positive for novel coronavirus , the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed on Tuesday.

Gajendra, who is the husband of para-athlete Simran currently training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital, is asymptomatic and in stable health condition, SAI said in a statement.

"Simran has tested negative. They are both currently in home quarantine," it added.

Last week, para-athletics coach Nawal Singh had tested positive for the coronavirus . Before that, boxer Duryodhan Singh Negi (69 kg), who was training at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala, had tested positive for Covid-19 .

On November 25, SAI had announced that shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar, who is ranked world No.1 in men's 10m air rifle and has qualified for the Olympics, had tested positive for the deadly virus.

Besides, Narsingh Yadav, a 74kg freestyle wrestler, Gurpreet Singh (77kg Greco-Roman), and physiotherapist Vishal Rai, too, among other athletes have tested positive for coronavirus so far.