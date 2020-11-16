Para-badminton Star Manasi Joshi Tests 'Presumptive Positive' for Covid-19 as Her Parents Found to be Infected
Manasi Joshi (Photo Credit: BWF)
Manasi Joshi's Covid-19 test returned 'presumptive positive', while both her parents have test positive for the virus.
- News18 Sports
- Last Updated: November 16, 2020, 23:49 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
India's para-badminton star Manasi Joshi said on Monday evening that she has been found to be 'presumptive positive' for Covid-19 while her parents have tested positive for the virus. She took to Twitter to inform people about her family's health. Joshi's mother was the first to test positive and had to be hospitalised. Following this, the 31-year-old athlete and her father were tested.
She further revealed that her father received a positive test result while her report mentioned that she is 'presumptive positive'. They are both under home isolation.
"This Diwali was one of the craziest for us. My mother tested +ve of Covid 19 and had to be hospitalised. Yesterday we got subsequent testing done & today we got our test results which states that my father is +ve & I'm 'Presumptive Positive'. My mother is stable & recovering now," she wrote.
This Diwali was one of the craziest for us. My mother tested +ve of Covid 19 and had to be hospitalised. Yesterday we got subsequent testing done & today we got our test results which states that my father is +ve & I'm 'Presumptive Positive'.My mother is stable & recovering now— Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) November 16, 2020
Her siblings were found to be negative. A confused Joshi also asked the twitterati about the 'Presumptive Positive tag'. "Any idea why labs give you a Presumptive Positive tag? My siblings have clear negative COVID-19 result and my parents have clear positive. It's just me who's got Presumptive Positive," she wrote.
Any idea why labs give you a Presumptive Positive tag?My siblings have clear negative COVID-19 result and my parents have clear positive. It's just me who's got Presumptive Positive. pic.twitter.com/be1zFvk6dX— Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) November 16, 2020
However, in the midst of a major health scare for her family, Joshi put up a brave face as she further wrote, "As we celebrate new year today, our family is now managing this illness in a very unique way. We all are isolated from each other doing video calls and taking care."
As we celebrate new year today, our family is now managing this illness in a very unique way. We all are isolated from each other doing video calls and taking care.— Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) November 16, 2020
An engineer by qualification, Manasi completed her graduation in Electronics Engineering from K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering, the University of Mumbai in 2010. In 2011, she met with a road accident and lost her left leg. However, that did not stop her from playing badminton and she went on to win many medals for India.
In September 2015, she won silver in mixed doubles at the Para-Badminton World Championship held in Stoke Mandeville, England. In October 2018, Manasi won a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Joshi has now turned her eyes on making the cut for next year's Paralympics, where she hopes to compete in the mixed doubles alongside Rakesh Pandey as SL3 category is not part of the Tokyo Games.