Para-badminton Star Manasi Joshi Tests 'Presumptive Positive' for Covid-19 as Her Parents Found to be Infected

India's para-badminton star Manasi Joshi said on Monday evening that she has been found to be 'presumptive positive' for Covid-19 while her parents have tested positive for the virus. She took to Twitter to inform people about her family's health. Joshi's mother was the first to test positive and had to be hospitalised. Following this, the 31-year-old athlete and her father were tested.

She further revealed that her father received a positive test result while her report mentioned that she is 'presumptive positive'. They are both under home isolation.

"This Diwali was one of the craziest for us. My mother tested +ve of Covid 19 and had to be hospitalised. Yesterday we got subsequent testing done & today we got our test results which states that my father is +ve & I'm 'Presumptive Positive'. My mother is stable & recovering now," she wrote.

This Diwali was one of the craziest for us. My mother tested +ve of Covid 19 and had to be hospitalised. Yesterday we got subsequent testing done & today we got our test results which states that my father is +ve & I'm 'Presumptive Positive'.My mother is stable & recovering now — Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) November 16, 2020

Her siblings were found to be negative. A confused Joshi also asked the twitterati about the 'Presumptive Positive tag'. "Any idea why labs give you a Presumptive Positive tag? My siblings have clear negative COVID-19 result and my parents have clear positive. It's just me who's got Presumptive Positive," she wrote.

Any idea why labs give you a Presumptive Positive tag?My siblings have clear negative COVID-19 result and my parents have clear positive. It's just me who's got Presumptive Positive. pic.twitter.com/be1zFvk6dX — Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) November 16, 2020