Para-Canoeist Prachi Yadav Spreads Awareness About Balanced Diet and Sports Among Children

World Cup bronze medallist and para-canoeist Olympian Prachi Yadav on Saturday spread awareness about a balanced diet and sports among children of rural areas through the ‘Meet The Champion’ campaign, which comes under the Fit India Movement.

Nearly 200 students from 75 schools wearing their sports uniforms attended the 21st session of “Meet The Champion”, interacting on various aspects of a balanced diet, fitness, and sports with Prachi, who kicked off the school-visit campaign at Govt. Residential Sports Institute, here.

“A programme like ‘Meet The Champion’ under Fit India Movement gave me the privilege to reach out to children of rural areas where I hope to make a contribution of bringing little awareness on balanced diet and sports,” the Paralympian said in a release.

Prachi, who recently created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch a bronze medal in women’s VL2 200m event at the Para-canoe World Cup at Poznan, Poland also shared her own fitness routine with children.

“Follow the Fitness Mantra of eating small portions of meals every two hours. It will keep the body energised and metabolism intact but if large portions are eaten at once, that will make us more lethargic and inactive,” she said.

Encouraging the students towards choosing a healthy life and dreaming bigger, the World Cup medallist said that if she is in a wheelchair and can work hard to fulfil her dreams then there’s no doubt that a normal person cannot achieve it.

“If we decide to fulfil our dreams in sports or any other sector, we must have good health and good health does not come from exercising or physical activities only. We need strength to exercise and strength comes from nutritious food. So, give all the nutrients to your body and your body will give you the best,” Prachi explained.

Meanwhile, the bronze medallist also played different videos on a balanced diet during the interaction. Many students also asked the para-athlete about the kind of preparation required to reach up to the Olympic or international-level sports competitions and about water sports, challenges faced by sportspersons, balancing between academics and sports, etc.

