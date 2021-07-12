CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Sports» Para-shuttler Palak Kohli to Play in Three Badminton Events in Tokyo Paralympics
1-MIN READ

Para-shuttler Palak Kohli to Play in Three Badminton Events in Tokyo Paralympics

Palak Kohli (Photo Credit: IANS)

Palak Kohli (Photo Credit: IANS)

Palak Kohli will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events of the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.

Para-badminton player Palak Kohli will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events of the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, a first for an Indian para-shuttler. Kohli received her BWF invitation to participate in the women’s singles (SU5) category as well as in the SL3-SU5 mixed doubles at the Tokyo Paralympics, which opens on August 24.

Having already qualified for the women’s doubles earlier, Kohli becomes the first para-shuttler to qualify for the Paralympic Games in all three para-badminton events, according to a release.

In SU5 category, the players can play standing with upper limb impairment.

The 18-year-old has made history by becoming the youngest para-shuttler to qualify for the Paralympic Games. Para-badminton is making its debut in Paralympics in the Tokyo Games.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 12, 2021, 23:56 IST