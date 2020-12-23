Paralympian Medalist Blake Leeper Helps Out 2-year-old Kid Trying Out Prosthetic Legs for First Time

In a heart-warming video, Blake Leeper, an eight-time Paralympic international medalist, was seen helping out a two-year-old kid, who was trying to walk with his prosthetic leg for the first time. The world record-holding athlete inspired the toddler to make him comfortable in his new artificial leg.

The video is melting hearts of the people on social media, who are not just impressed with the athlete’s act of kindness, but also with the young kid who showed a great deal of courage in standing up to the challenge.

The clip was posted by the GoodNewsCorrespondent on Twitter, which was later shared by former American professional basketball player, Rex Chapman.

Check out the video here:

“8-time Paralympic International Medalist Blake Leeper inspires 2-yr-old — KJ — who is trying out his prosthetic for the very first time,” tweeted Chapman along with the clip.

Leeper said that he was trying on his new set of artificial running legs to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 when he came across the kid who just got a new prosthetic leg.

The touching video has been viewed more than 730,000 times on the microblogging platform. It has garnered over 40,000 Likes and has received thousands of comments praising Leeper and the kid.

“Love these things Rex. The inspiration hidden in this tough world has so much emotional currency in it right now. Thank you truly,” commented one user.

“Definitely made me smile. It is the amazing people like this that can inspire so many others,” tweeted another user.

“Blake leeper is 100% on Santa's nice list this year. Go on little man, they're big man steps you're taking,” complimented a third user.

“And people are moaning about wearing masks & not going to the pub. This wee boy has real things to deal with. He puts the wingers to shame,” read yet another comment.

Blake Leeper recently lost his appeal to use specially designed prosthetic legs which give him the advantage of added height. This means he would not be able to compete in the Tokyo Olympics using his old prosthetics. The 400-meter runner has said that he would not give up and will do everything to be able to compete at the event.