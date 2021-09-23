Paralympic Bronze Medallist Sharad Kumar Diagnosed with Swelling Heart

Paralympics bronze-medallist high jumper Sharad Kumar has been diagnosed with swelling in the heart after he was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with chest congestion.

“I don’t know what happened, but my reports show that there is swelling in my heart and I am in pain. I am fed up with the regular tests in hospital and I am at home now. But I do have to travel to the hospital for tests," he told ANI.

Kumar, who won a bronze in the T-42 high jump event in the Tokyo Paralympics on August 31 and had revealed that he was battling through an injury on the eve of the event.

“It was very bad for me, I was crying the whole night. The fact that I landed on my meniscus, and that was dislocated. I did not even think that I will be able to participate, I spoke to my parents in the morning saying it is done and I am being punished for some sin that I have done," he added.

“I do not know what it is, that is when my brother and few friends told me just go and participate, it does not matter," said Sharad while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference organised by Eurosport after the event.

The 29-year-old Patna-born athlete, whose left leg was paralysed after he was administered a spurious polio vaccine as a toddler, had competed in the T-42 final despite suffering a knee injury while training before his event. He later said he was on the verge of pulling out of the competition. He jumped 1.83m to win the bronze.

Kumar is a double Asian Para Games (2014 and 2018) high jump champion and world silver medallist (2019).

The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here