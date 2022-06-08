Avani Lekhara was proud to secure a Paris 2024 Paralympics quota for the country in her very first international event since the Tokyo 2020 Games and said she would aim for ‘consistency’ in her shooting this season.

Lekhara, who clinched a gold and bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games, said the ongoing Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Chateauroux, France championships is an important stop in her calendar as she could analyse her game and progress made in various aspects.

And certainly, the progress she made was commendable as she went on to break her own world record with an impressive 250.6 score for the R2- Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Gold.

“It felt good. The focus was to shoot well,” said Lekhara after her gold medal show at the Chateauroux 2022 World Cup.

The young shooter also shared that she felt comfortable shooting with her new equipment in France.

“This event will help me understand the progress that I’ve made on various aspects that I have been working on since the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. It is also my first international event with my new equipment and this will help me analyse my game further and know further adjustments that need to be made,” Lekhara told the Paralympic Committee of India.

She also shared her target for the year. “My target for the year is to consistently analyse my game and improve the little bits I can. To be a consistent shooter is my aim and hopefully win medals along the way too.”

With two Paralympic medals including a historic gold medal, life is bound to change right from training, fan following and responsibility.

And Lekhara admitted: “Life has changed a lot after the Tokyo 2020 medal. It has brought me great responsibility too. It has brought me a lot of joy, confidence, and recognition through national and international awards.”

