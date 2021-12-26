Paralympic Champion Krishna Nagar Wins 3 Gold at Nationals Championship

Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar continued his good form as he won three gold medals at the 4th National Para Badminton Championship here on Sunday.

Nagar repeated his 2019 National’s feat of winning three gold as he emerged champion in all the categories he participated in — singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Krishna easily beat Sudharshan 21-12 21-12 in the men’s singles SH6 category in a game that lasted just 20 minutes.

In mixed doubles, Nagar and Nithya Sre breezed past Dhinagaran and Latatai Umrekar in 17 minutes.

In the men’s double, he and Raja Magotra defeated the duo of Dhinagaran and Sivarajan 21-15, 21-15 in 35 minutes.

Nagar’s disability classification if for players of short stature.

“I am delighted with my performance, winning all 3 gold in consecutive Nationals is a great feeling. My focus right now is on the upcoming international tournaments. This win will surely boost my confidence and help me prepare better," Nagar said.

In a major upset, Nitesh Rana of Haryana beat Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Baghat 21-17 21-19 to book a berth in the final of men’s singles SL3 category.

In SL3 classification, athletes with lower limb impairment compete.

