1-min read

Paralympic Committee of India Sends Coaches for Road to Tokyo 2020 Sport Technical Courses

Paralympic Committee of India sent coaches for various Sport Technical Courses that enhance skills and knowledge of coaches.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Paralympic Committee of India Sends Coaches for Road to Tokyo 2020 Sport Technical Courses
Image credit: Reuters.

New Delhi: In a bid to improve the country's performance in major events including 2020 Olympics, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has undertaken several initiatives in the recent times. One among them has been to enhance skills and knowledge of coaches.

PCI has sent coaches for various Sport Technical Courses that included workshops and training sessions.

The courses are part of Agitos Foundation's Road to Tokyo 2020 Sports Technical programme which aims to have a sustainable development impact for participating countries and their coaches.

These courses are to support NPCs to improve their performances in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and beyond. Agitos Foundation is the development arm of International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

PCI interim president Gursharan Singh said: "As we are closing in on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, PCI is making every effort to initiate and accept invitations for programmes and courses not only for our para athletes but for coaches, classifiers who can enhance their knowledge and skills through these courses.

"They can share their experiences and educate others on their return and this will also benefit the athletes."

Last month, PCI had sent two officials Munawar Anzar Ali and Aaesha Munawar -- to represent India in a Para Judo Coaching course in Tsukuba, Japan.

Both Anzar and Aaesha, who are associated with Indian Blind and Para Judo Association as the general secretary and joint secretary, have had a great experience where they shared, learnt and sharpened their expertise.

