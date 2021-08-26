Paralympics: Egypt's Ibrahim Hamadtou Shines With His Unique Table Tennis Skills

Players at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo are a source of inspiration who show how a strong will power can help anyone overcome their struggles. One such Paralympian is Egypt’s Ibrahim Hamadtou, who is representing the country in the Table Tennis game. When he was 10-years-old Hamadtou had lost both his arms in a train accident.

In an interview to the Olympics, Hamadtou said that his friend had suggested to him that he should “stick to something he could do.” This statement had generated the spark and the will and determination. Hamadtou said that he wanted to prove to him that despite having no arms he could practice a sport like table tennis. Little did he know that his iron will would end up making him a world champion and a Paralympian. Hamadtou won three silver medals, two in the 2011 and 2013 African Championships and one at the 2013 Egypt Open.

A resident of village Kafr Saad EL-Balad in Damietta city of Egypt, Hamadtou holds the table tennis racket with his mouth and serves the ball with a deft movement of his feet. For a year after his accident Hamadtou did not leave his house except at nights because he did not like the look of pity and sympathy that people had when they saw him. Hamadtou started playing football with his friends as he started going out a year after the accident. However, it was table tennis eventually that caught his interest which he pursued with sheer determination.

This is incredible. 48 year old Egyptian Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou who lost his arms in a train accident aged 10 in Tokyo today. Could have played football but took up table tennis “as a challenge.” How inspiring is this? (via @Ch4Paralympics) pic.twitter.com/ONB59KwgVD— Omid Djalili (@omid9) August 25, 2021

The paralympian finished second at the African Championships 2016. This helped him qualify for his first Olympic Games in Rio. Hamadtou, participated in the sporting event at the age of 43 and finished ninth in the team event and 11th in the singles event in the Class 6 table tennis Paralympic category.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here