Pardeep Narwal – 'Dubki King' With the Most Expensive Player Tag in Pro Kabaddi League History

Pardeep Narwal has fast become one of the most recognised names in the sport. It comes as no surprise that UP Yoddha broke the bank for the star raider with a whopping INR 1.65 Crore bid in 2021 auction. Moving from Patna Pirates to UP Yoddha, Narwal is now the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history.

This shy lad from Haryana took the kabaddi world by storm by becoming the highest point-scorer in his debut season with Patna Pirates in2017. From then on, he has consistently broken record after record, the crowning glory of which was an 8-point raid against Haryana Steelers in Season 5 which left both players and fans speechless. Narwal was adjudged Most Valuable Player in two consecutive seasons -Season 4 and 5. In Season 5, Narwal scored a remarkable 369 raid points and was 150 points clear of the second most successful raider of the season. As of Season 7, the raider held the record for the most points in a single season (369) and the most points in a single raid (8) while becoming the first to multiple 300-point campaigns.

Known for his proficiency of executing the ‘Dubki’, Pardeep, who is Pro Kabaddi’s all-time leading point scorer as well the leader in total raid points, led Patna Pirates to a hat-trick of titles in his first three years with the team. He has also enjoyed a glittering career with the Indian kabaddi team, winning the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016, and has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest kabaddi players of not only his generation but of all time.

Pardeep Narwal Smashes All-time Pro Kabaddi League Record, Sold to ‘UP Yoddha’ for Rs 1.65 Cr

While Pardeep is synonymous with the green and gold of Patna Pirates, the kabaddi player actually made his debut in the Pro Kabaddi league with Bengaluru Bulls in Season 2. He featured sporadically for a star-studded side that boasted the likes of Manjeet Chhillar, Ajay Thakur, Joginder Singh Narwal, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, and Deepak Kumar Dahiya, scoring only nine points for the team that went all the way to the final.

It was his move to Patna Pirates in Season 3 that truly helped him showcase his talent and blossom into the superstar raider he is today. Paired with Rohit Kumar, the duo wreaked havoc throughout the season, as they led a young Patna Pirates team to their maiden Pro Kabaddi title, seeing off defending champions U Mumba in the final. He finished the season as the league’s leading point scorer with 121 raid points but missed out on the ‘Best Raider’ award to Rishank Devadiga and the ‘Most Valuable Player award to teammate Rohit Kumar.

With Rohit Kumar moving to Bengaluru Bulls in Season 4, the onus fell on Pardeep Narwal to lead the defending champion’s raiding unit and the youngster was quick to rise to the challenge. He delivered consistently throughout the season, finishing with 131 raid points, second only to Rahul Chaudhari’s tally of 146. While Pardeep Narwal was outstanding throughout the season, he saved his best for the last. In the final against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, he scored a match-high 16 raid points leading Patna Pirates to a 37-29 victory and their second-straight Pro Kabaddi title. For his magnificent season, he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player, and in doing so, became the youngest player to win the award.

Season 5 will forever be remembered as the year of Pardeep Narwal, as the raider piled up astonishing numbers, broke record after record, delivered jaw-dropping performances every match and led Patna Pirates to an unprecedented third-straight Pro Kabaddi title. He shattered the previous record for most points in a season, scoring 369 points, a mammoth 150 more than second-placed Rohit Kumar. In the Season 5 Playoffs, Pardeep Narwal delivered sensational performances one after the other, with none standing out more than his 34-point effort against Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2.

Since joining Patna Pirates in Season 3, Pardeep Narwal has finished as the league’s highest or second-highest raid point scorer in every campaign, one of only two players, alongside Rahul Chaudhari, to achieve this feat more than twice.

In Season 5, he set the record for most points in a single Pro Kabaddi campaign, scoring 369 points in just 26 matches. For his efforts, he was unanimously awarded the Most Valuable Player and the Best Raider, becoming the first player to win both awards in the same season and also the first player to be crowned MVP twice.

In Season 7, the Patna Pirates ace became the first player in Pro Kabaddi history to record two campaigns of over 300 raid points. He also became the first man to score 1,000 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi league and is currently over 200 raid points clear of the next highest scorer.

He also holds the record for most Super 10s and is the only man with over 50 Super Raids in Pro Kabaddi.

An integral part of the Indian national kabaddi team, Pardeep Narwal has bagged three gold medals in the four tournaments he has represented the nation in.

