Pardeep Narwal Smashes All-time Pro Kabaddi League Record, Sold to 'UP Yoddha' for Rs 1.65 Cr

Talismanic raider Pardeep Narwal smashed an all-time record by becoming the highest-ever bought kabaddi player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), after being bought by the ‘UP Yoddha’ for Rs 1.65 crore. The ‘UP Yoddha’ bought Narwal on Monday, the second day of the PKL auction for the upcoming season 8, which will take place in December. Pardeep continues to re-write history books, with his price tag now quashing that of another star raider Monu Goyat, who was bought by the ‘Haryana Steelers’ for Rs 1.51 crore in Season 6, stated a media release issued by the PKL late Monday night. Narwal now finds himself a new home after spending five seasons with the ‘Patna Pirates’.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Desai was retained by the ‘Telugu Titans’ via the Final Bid Match (FBM) card for Rs 1.30 crore from his base price of Rs 30 lakh. More than 22 overseas players were sold on the second day. All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (base price Rs 10 lakh), was sold to the ‘Patna Pirates’ for Rs 31 lakh, while the ‘Bengal Warriors’ bought defender Abozar Mohajermighani, bidding for him at Rs 30.5 lakh from the base price of Rs 20 lakh. The ‘Patna Pirates’ used their FBM card to retain South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee at Rs 20.5 lakh, the release said. After spending six seasons with the ‘Telugu Titans’ and one season with ‘Tamil Thalaivas’, Rahul Chaudhari will now play for the ‘Puneri Paltans’. The ‘Jaipur Pink Panthers’ used both the FBM cards to retain captain Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Kumar Dhull. The ‘Tamil Thalaivas’ bid for raider Manjeet from his base price of Rs 30 lakh and bought him in for Rs 92 lakh.

On the other hand, all-rounder Rohit Gulia grabbed eyeballs after he was sold to the ‘Haryana Steelers’ for Rs 83 lakh, a significant jump from his Rs 25-lakh price tag with the ‘Gujarat Giants’ in Season 7. Kabaddi is such an elementary game in terms of infrastructure required, that I have no doubt that once we get our act together, the explosion of kabaddi internationally is just waiting to happen, Charu Sharma, co-founder of Mashal Sports, was quoted as saying in the release. Top 5 Indian players: Pardeep Narwal Rs 1.65 crore — UP Yoddha Siddharth Desai Rs 1.30 crore — Telugu Titans Manjeet Rs 92 lakh — Tamil Thalaivas Sachin Rs 84 lakh — Patna Pirates Rohit Gulia Rs 83 lakh — Haryana Steelers.

Speaking on the growth of kabaddi internationally, Charu Sharma, Co-founder, Mashal Sports said, “Kabaddi is such an elementary game in terms of infrastructure required, that I have no doubt that once we get our act together, the explosion of kabaddi internationally is just waiting to happen. I hope it happens sooner than later. It would truly give the game international recognition – that’s the Olympics.

Speaking about laying emphasis on grassroots to increase the popularity of kabaddi, Pranav Adani, Team Owner, Gujarat Giants, said, “We have done a lot at the grassroot level. If you go down to the primary and secondary schools in Gujarat, you’ll notice that kabaddi has now become a part of their sport. It is revived again in all these schools and that itself is a litmus test. And more than that, very soon we will witness players coming out from Gujarat in the league. As a group, we are very focused to bring sporting personalities and sportsmen coming out from grassroots levels. We have done that for other sports as well, including the Olympics. So, our initiative is going to make sure that the programs at grassroots level will push kabaddi.”

Speaking about the ongoing comparison between Pardeep Narwal and Lionel Messi, Abhishek Bachchan, Team Owner, Jaipur Pink Panthers, said, “Messi is a great footballer and I have nothing but respect for him. He’s one of the greatest of all time and I think the only comparison between Lionel Messi and Pardeep Narwal is they’re possibly both some of the greatest that ever played the game and that’s where it starts and ends. I think the sport of kabaddi has its own unique identity. I really think that Pardeep has his own identity and he’s the Pardeep Narwal of Kabaddi. He shouldn’t be compared to any sportsman. I know we like comparisons but with all due respect to Mr. Messi and his talent and gift, I think Pardeep is as talented, as gifted and he’s the Pardeep Narwal of Kabaddi and that’s where it should stand, and it means a lot in just itself.”

