'Parents Don't Want Us To Do It': Jake Paul Reveals the Only Reason Stopping Him From Fighting Brother Logan Paul

Jake Paul reveals that his parents are the only reason stopping him from fighting brother Logan Paul.

American YouTube sensation Jake Paul has admitted that he discusses the possibility of fighting his own brother and boxer Logan Paul in the ring, “all the time” but their parents are strictly against this idea and just won’t let it happen.

The Paul brothers are often in the news because of their massive social media following and flamboyant lifestyles. The two Americans are divisive figures in the celebrity boxing sphere and are known to wind up fans with their antics while creating high-octane drama and controversies.

Both Jake and Logan have already expressed their enthusiasm at the idea of taking on each other and being the first siblings in history to partake in a competitive boxing match.

Logan recently said in his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast that any prospective fight between the two would not be “replicable” in history and that even if the brothers have a “rocky” relationship, that friction is exactly what would make the fight between the two such an enticing idea.

When asked about his brother’s statements in an interview on the Flagrant podcast, the younger Paul revealed that he and his brother often discussed fighting each other but their family never agree and has kept them from doing so.

“Logan and I talk about it all the time. Our parents don’t want us to do it! They’re like ‘absolutely not, why would you do that?’,” the 25-year-old said.

If the siblings ever decide to battle it out in the ring, Jake would have the statistical edge as the 25-year-old has five knockouts in his professional career while his elder brother has failed to win an official boxing match.

Despite his less-than-stellar track record, some believe that Logan still has a better shot between the two. The YouTuber turned boxer managed to keep up in an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather and has the physical advantage over the younger sibling.

As of now, such a prospect looks nowhere near possible as the two brothers are busy with their respective endeavors. Logan has recently signed with WWE to become a professional wrestler, having already competed at the iconic WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. While Jake will take on Hasim Rahman Jr, the son of former heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman after his bout with the former Love Island star Tommy Fury got terminated.

