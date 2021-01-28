Parham Scores 23 To Lift VMI Over Western Carolina 87-61

News18 Logo

Greg Parham had 23 points as VMI easily defeated Western Carolina 8761 on Wednesday night.

LEXINGTON, Va.: Greg Parham had 23 points as VMI easily defeated Western Carolina 87-61 on Wednesday night.

Parham shot 5 for 7 from deep. He added six rebounds.

Sean Conway had 14 points for VMI (9-8, 4-4 Southern Conference). Jake Stephens added 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Kamdyn Curfman had 10 points.

Mason Faulkner had 15 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (7-8, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


