Paris Half-marathon Cancelled over Coronavirus Fears Following Government Advisory
The French government had ordered the cancellation of 'gatherings of more than 5,000 people' in enclosed areas and some external events.
Paris half-marathon (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: The Paris half-marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday with 44,000 registered runners, has been cancelled over fears of coronavirus, officials said Saturday.
The announcement came after the French government ordered the cancellation of "gatherings of more than 5,000 people" in enclosed areas and some external events.
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said there were 16 new cases of coronavirus in France, taking to 73 the number of people affected since the end of January.
