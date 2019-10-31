Take the pledge to vote

Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic Sets Up Quarter-final vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem Ousted

Paris Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic dispatched Kyle Edmund to reach the quarter-finals. Dominic Thiem was knocked out by Grigor Dimitrov.

Reuters

October 31, 2019
Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic Sets Up Quarter-final vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem Ousted
Novak Djokovic will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters while Dominic Thiem was ousted. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris: World number one Novak Djokovic had to dig deep in the opening set as he reached the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters with a 7-6(7), 6-1 win against Britain's Kyle Edmund on Thursday.

The 16-times Grand Slam champion, who has been slightly ill lately, was kept on his toes before racing to victory to set up a meeting with seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek beat Australian Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-4.

Serbian Djokovic bagged the first set on his seventh opportunity and he did not look back after breaking for 2-1 in the second with a booming forehand winner.

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem was knocked out in the third round when he lost 6-3, 6-2 to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov who will play his first quarter-final at a Masters event since Canada 2018.

Dimitrov, who had been struggling since reaching the semi-finals at the US Open, played brilliantly throughout, taking advantage of Thiem's fading condition after the Austrian won the title in Vienna last Sunday.

Dimitrov next takes on Chile's Cristian Garin, who beat local favorite Jeremy Chardy in three sets.

Later on Thursday, world number two Rafael Nadal, looking to lift the trophy at Bercy for the first time, takes on old foe Stan Wawrinka.

The Swiss, along with Frenchman Gael Monfils, De Minaur and Italian Matteo Berrettini, is vying for the remaining spot for the season-ending ATP Tour finals.

