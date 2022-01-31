Paris Olympics Organiser Tony Estanguet to Miss Beijing 2022 with Covid-19

The chief organiser of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Tony Estanguet, will not travel to the Beijing Winter Olympics because he has tested positive for Covid-19, the Paris organisers said Monday.

Estanguet had been due to come to the Chinese capital for the second half of the Beijing Olympics, in his capacity as the organiser of the next Games in the Olympic cycle.

His team said the former canoeing gold medallist had “light symptoms" of the virus.

While the Beijing Games are the target of a US-led diplomatic boycott over China’s human rights abuses, France has said it will send Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, although she will not attend Friday’s opening ceremony.

