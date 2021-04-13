Bayern Munich will look to bounce back from their defeat in the quarter-final when they head across to the Parc des Princes to lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG won a cliff-hanger 3-2 at the Allianz Arena last Tuesday and this is the chance, they would want to bag this match as they welcome the Bavarians.

Kylian Mbappe was star in the reverse fixture as he netted two goals which handed PSG a vital first-leg win. They come into this match after their 4-1 win over Strasbourg and this will give them a lot of momentum heading into this match.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

PSG will be boosted as they will welcome Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti into the squad after they have recovered from coronavirus. Also, Leandro Paredes will be fit enough to get back into the squad.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of Robert Lewandowski owing to injury. Also, Serge Gnabry remains in isolation after he tested positive for COVID.

PSG vs BAY Probable XIs

Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel di Maria; Moise Kean: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Chupo-Moting

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 14 at the Parc des Princes.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich match will be streamed on Sony LIV.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here