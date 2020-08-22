Paris Saint-Germain Vs Bayern Munich: PSG’s Road to UEFA Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are going to lock horns with Bayern Munich in the final of UEFA Champions League, which will be played on August 24. The PSG vs Bayern Munich fixture will take place at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon and it will telecast from 12.30 am.

UEFA Champions League final Bayern Munich vs PSG: Team News

Keylor Navas of PSG went through a hamstring injury in the quarter-final against Atalanta BC. Navas could not play in the semi-final against RB Leipzig due to the injury. But, he is expected to return to the side for the final.

Bayern Munich’s one player is doubtful too. Jerome Boateng suffered some muscular issue in the semi-final game against Lyon. Niklas Sule had to be brought in at the interval as his substitute. However, it is said that Boateng will be back in the team for the crucial match against PSG.

PSG’s road to UEFA Champions League final

Last 16: PSG vs Borussia Dortmund (3-2)

In the first leg of Round of 16, Dortmund triumphed over PSG by 2-1. In that game, Neymar Jr. scored the single goal for PSG. But, in Leg 2, PSG did not let Dortmund open their account and outperformed them by 2-0. In this fixture, one goal each was scored by Neymar and Juan Bernat Velasco.

Quarter-Finals: PSG vs Atalanta BC (2-1)

PSG defeated Atalanta in the quarter-final by 2-1. From PSG’s side, Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting hit one goal each.

Semi-Finals: PSG vs RB Leipzig (3-0)

PSG in this game against RB Leipzig registered a comprehensive victory. PSG got the better of their opponent by 3-0. Marquinhos, Bernat and Angel Di Maria scored one goal each for the French Champions.