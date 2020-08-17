SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Parker scores 17 as Sky cruise to 92-67 win over Dream

Parker scores 17 as Sky cruise to 92-67 win over Dream

Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points and the Chicago Sky cruised to a 9267 win over Atlanta on Sunday, sending the Dream to their eighth consecutive loss.

Share this:

BRADENTON, Fla. Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points and the Chicago Sky cruised to a 92-67 win over Atlanta on Sunday, sending the Dream to their eighth consecutive loss.

Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley scored 14 points apiece and Kahleah Copper added 11 for Chicago (7-4).

The Sky used a 15-2 run to take the lead for good and make it 25-14 when Sydney Colson hit two free throws about a minute into the second quarter. They made 37 of 64 (57.8%) from the field, 7 of 14 from behind the arc, and hit 11 of 12 from the foul line.

Also Watch

Ganesh Hiwarkar Makes Big Claim In SSR's Case, Says Sushant & Disha's Deaths Are Somehow Linked

Courtney Williams had 15 points, Monique Billings scored 12 and Betnijah Laney added 10 for Atlanta (2-9). The Dream, playing without exciting rookie Chennedy Carter since she left in the opening minutes of a 93-82 loss to the Connecticut Sun on August 10, shot 39.7% from the field and made just 2 of 14 from 3-point range. Carter is averaging 17.0 points and shooting 42.1% from 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 17, 2020, 3:55 AM IST
Next Story
Loading