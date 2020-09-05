Parma Become 1st Serie A Club to Get Permission for Fans to Return to Stadium

Parma will become the first Serie A club allowed to have spectators in their ground since the Covid-19 outbreak after being given permission for up to 1,000 fans to watch their pre-season friendly against Empoli on Sunday.

The club said in a statement on Friday they had been given the go-ahead by Parma's city council and fans at the game would be divided into two different sections of the Tardini stadium.

Parma, whose last home game in front of supporters was against Lazio on Feb. 9, said fans would have their temperature checked at the entrance and those over 37.5 Celsius would be denied entry. They would also have to wear masks at all times.

"We are desperate to open the stadium up without restrictions on the number of fans so that we can all experience the Crusaders' matches together, but for the time being this is the most that we are allowed to accommodate," Parma said.

"We understand that this is by no means a return to normality, but at the same time we are keen to do everything we can to have the fans back at our side."

Italian authorities are still discussing whether supporters will be allowed to watch Serie A matches from the start of the new season which kicks off on Sept. 19.