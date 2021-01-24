News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Parrish Scores 20 To Lead San Diego Over Portland 78-70
1-MIN READ

Parrish Scores 20 To Lead San Diego Over Portland 78-70

Parrish Scores 20 To Lead San Diego Over Portland 78-70

Josh Parrish had 20 points as San Diego beat Portland 7870 on Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore.: Josh Parrish had 20 points as San Diego beat Portland 78-70 on Saturday.

Parrish made 9 of 11 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Joey Calcaterra had 12 points for San Diego (2-6, 1-3 West Coast Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Marion Humphrey added 11 points. Vladimir Pinchuk had 10 points as did Finn Sullivan.

Ahmed Ali scored a career-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers, and had six rebounds for the Pilots (6-9, 0-6), who have lost seven consecutive games. Latrell Jones added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...