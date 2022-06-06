Partnering With Seasoned Professionals Critical to Fuel Uninterrupted Training, Says Thomas Cup Winner Dhruv Kapila

Dhruv Kapila, the young badminton prodigy & a member of the Indian Team that won their first-ever Thomas Cup in May 2022, has decided to partner with a leading sports management firm, IOS Sports & Entertainment, to manage his commercial interests with brands in his run-up to key tournaments this year and years ahead. Along with Dhruv Kapila, IOS Sports & Entertainment have also onboarded Ishaan Bhatnagar into their athlete roster.

The young badminton star, Dhruv along with his doubles partner M.R. Arjun, played an important role in helping India earn their first-ever Thomas Cup winner’s trophy.“It was an absolute honour to represent India at the Thomas Cup and to win it as well was a dream come true. The celebrations from this win are already over and our preparation for the next championships have begun, and keeping the schedule ahead in mind it was very important for me to partner with seasoned professionals to take care of my commercial interests, which would play a critical role in fueling my uninterrupted training. That’s where IOS came into the picture and I can confidently say that to have such professionals by my side who understand Olympic sports better than most, I can comfortably concentrate on my training for the Commonwealth Games and other tournaments,” said Dhruv while announcing his alignment with IOS Sports & Entertainment.

22-year-old Dhruv Kapila, who is currently training at the camp for the 2022 CommonWealthGames hogged the limelight after his stellar performance at the 2019 South Asian Games by bagging 3 gold medals in Men’s double, Mixed Double and Men’s team. Dhruv who is managed by IOS Sports now talked about the importance of being managed by a reputed firm in order to maintain the growing momentum for his future. He said, “IOS Sports have a wide range of athletes on board with them amongst which a few of them are top-level Olympians along with Gold medalist Badminton Paralympians. There is still a lot for me to learn and being able to reach my senior in sports for guidance is something I am looking forward to in this journey with IOS. I am happy to have IOS by my side and I am sure they will do their best to help me grow further.” he said.

Alongside Dhruv, IOS also onboarded Ishaan Bhatnagar who made news by securing the gold in the Mixed doubles event with his partner Tanisha at the Syed Modi International 2022 Super 300 Event. Ishaan, who looks to build the winning momentum in 2022 expressed joy over his association with IOS Sports and said, “For me as an aspiring athlete, my primary focus remains on my training and my game. But it’s also important to have a management team who would look after the backend requirements which allows me to put my 100% in my game. And I am sure that IOS Sports will help me achieve that.”

Both Dhruv and Ishaan are keen to make a mark as they aim to represent the tricolour at the world’s biggest game stage, the Olympics one day.

Mr Rahul Trehan, COO, IOS Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd on the occasion of onboarding for the young badminton duo said, “It is always a delight to see young talents do so well on international stages. Dhruv has already achieved such great victories at such a young age while Ishaan consistently proves himself that hard work pays off. We at IOS sports are excited to help them build as a brand with our guidance and hopefully, with the right support both athletes can continue to bring the best version of themselves and win many more titles for our country.”

IOS Sports and Entertainment has an ample number of top-class athletes under their belt which include Olympic medalists like MC Mary Kom (Boxing), Vijender Singh (Boxing). Manpreet Singh (Hockey), Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), and Paralympic medalists like Nishad Kumar (High Jump), Manoj Sarkar (Badminton) to name a few.

IOS Sports & Entertainment also manages the elite talents who have made our country proud at the international level which includes Hima Das (Athletics), Rani Rampal (Hockey) etc.

