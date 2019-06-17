'Partners in Crime' Ziva Dhoni, Rishabh Pant Have a Blast at India vs Pakistan, Video Goes Viral

Pakistan remains to get their 'mauka' as India defeated their neighbouring country's team by a whopping 89 runs at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Sunday, bring India vs Pakistan encounter at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at a staggering 7-0. While a lot is being said/trolled/opined on the match, something else has caught the fancy of netizens as well it seems. As India crushed Pakistan on Sunday, ace cricketer MS Dhoni's daughter and Rishabh Pant were seen enjoying the game together from the stadium stands, and the video has gone viral.

Promising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who joined team India at Manchester after Shikhar Dhawan's injury was seen sharing funny moments on Sunday with Ziva, as the two were spotted shouting at the top of their voice during India's massive clash against Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old shared a video of his having a few light moments with Dhoni's 4-year-old daughter. He captioned the post, "Partners in crime."

Rishabh is yet to officially be a part of the World Cup Indian squad, but was spotted serving drinks to his team-mates during Sunday's match.

While the wicketkeeper-batsman was not named in India's 15 member squad for the World Cup, he was later named as cover for Shikhar Dhawan who injured his thumb during the game against Australia.

Sunday's match saw India maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup with an 89 runs (DLS method) win in Manchester. Rohit Sharma's 140, along with Virat Kohli's 77 and KL Rahul's 57 helped guide India to a massive victory over Pakistan. The Men in Blue are still unbeaten at the tournament having won three of their four games, with the fourth being abandoned due to rain.