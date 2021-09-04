Tokyo Paralympics: Know Your Olympian - Parul Parmar, Badminton

Born March 20, 1973, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Parul Parmar was diagnosed with poliomyelitis at the age of three. With badminton being played in the family as her father was a state-level player, Parmar did not give up and learned the ropes of the sport. From there on, there was no looking back for Parmar as of now, the para-badminton player is currently one of the most decorated players in the world, winning gold, slivers, and bronze in women’s singles, doubles and the mixed team as well. Right from claiming her first gold in the 2007 Bangkok World Championships, Parmar has now won a total of six gold medals in the World Championships in the three badminton events. In the Asian Para Games, Parmar has won two golds – Incheon and Jakarta. The decorated veteran is also the recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2009 and was also awarded the Eklavya Award by the Government of Gujarat. At the age of 48, this could be Parul Parmar’s final appearance in the Paralympics and the badminton player would aim to add a few more medals to her already illustrious career.

Age - 48

Sports/Discipline – Para-Badminton

Working Ranking – 1 (SL3 Category)

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements

Asian Para Games

— Gold –Asian Para Games, 2018 Jakarta (Women’s Singles)

— Gold –Asian Para Games, 2014 Incheon (Women’s Singles)

— Silver –Asian Para Games, 2014 Incheon (Mixed Doubles)

— Bronze –Asian Para Games, 2010 Guangzhou (Women’s Singles)

World Championships

— Gold – World Championships, 2007 Bangkok (Women’s Singles)

— Gold – World Championships, 2007 Bangkok (Women’s Doubles)

— Gold – World Championships, 2013 Dortmund (Women’s Singles)

— Bronze – World Championships, 2013 Dortmund (Women’s Doubles)

— Bronze – World Championships, 2013 Dortmund (Mixed Doubles)

— Gold – World Championships, 2015 Stoke Mandeville (Mixed Doubles)

— Silver – World Championships, 2015 Stoke Mandeville (Women’s Doubles)

— Gold – World Championships, 2017 Ulsan (Women’s Singles)

— Gold – World Championships, 2017 Ulsan (Women’s Doubles)

— Silver – World Championships, 2019 Basel (Women’s Singles)

Tokyo Paralympics Qualification

Parul Parmar qualified for the Women’s Doubles in the SL3-SU5 in the Para-Badminton, the category which will be introduced for the first time in the Paralympics. Parul Parmar along with Palak Kohli (18) will be representing India in the Women’s Doubles at the Para-Badminton event in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The duo is ranked sixth in the world and only the top six ranked duos attained qualification because of their rank.

Recent Performances

Parul Parmar was to participate in the Spanish Para-Badminton International in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic raging at the time and travel restrictions being imposed, Parmar along with Kohli were unable to participate in the tournament. In 2019, Parmar participated in the 2019 World Championships, where she secured silver in the Women’s Singles.

