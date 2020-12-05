News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Badminton
1-MIN READ

Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy Along with Two More Test Covid-19 Positive

File photo of Parupalli Kashyap. (Photo Credit: Kashyap Instagram)

File photo of Parupalli Kashyap. (Photo Credit: Kashyap Instagram)

Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, RMV Gurusaidutt and Pranaav Jerry Chopra have tested positive for coronavirus.

Four top Indian men's badminton players including former CWG gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy and RMV Gurusaidutt, have tested positive for COVID-19 but they are all "asymtomatic". Doubles specialist Pranaav Jerry Chopra is the fourth player to test positive. All the players are currently in self isolation.

"The players took the RT-PCR test as a precautionary measure a few days back after one of them was showing very mild symptoms. "Kashyap, Guru, Prannoy and Pranaav returned positive but Saina tested negative," a source in the Gopichand academy told .

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...