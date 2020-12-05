Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy Along with Two More Test Covid-19 Positive

Four top Indian men's badminton players including former CWG gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy and RMV Gurusaidutt, have tested positive for COVID-19 but they are all "asymtomatic". Doubles specialist Pranaav Jerry Chopra is the fourth player to test positive. All the players are currently in self isolation.

"The players took the RT-PCR test as a precautionary measure a few days back after one of them was showing very mild symptoms. "Kashyap, Guru, Prannoy and Pranaav returned positive but Saina tested negative," a source in the Gopichand academy told .

