Passing of Sporting Icon Milkha Singh Fills My Heart with Grief: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the demise of Milkha Singh fills his heart with grief and that the story of the sporting icon’s struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. The 91-year-old sprint legend died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

“The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers", Kovind tweeted.

The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 18, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday also condoled the demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh and said his life will continue to inspire every Indian.

Terming the sprint legend’s demise as an end to a glorious chapter, the chief minister said he will remain immortal in the hearts of the people. “Demise of Flying Sikh Milkha Singh, who brought laurels to India in the world, is an end to a glorious chapter. His life will continue to inspire every Indian to dream and work hard to fulfil them. He will always remain immortal in our hearts. Condolences," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh on Saturday and said he was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience.

“Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience," Gandhi tweeted.

“My condolences to his family and friends. India remembers her #FlyingSikh," the former Congress chief said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to the legendary athlete, saying whenever stories of flight of ambition and success will be told in the country, then the name of such a person will definitely be taken who gave new heights to the dreams of the country and crores of Indian youth on the race track. The Congress, in an official tweet, said, “We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Milkha Singh. A legendary athlete and an inspiration to millions of Indians, the #FlyingSikh will be remembered for his immense contribution to our nation." “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this time of grief," the party said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here