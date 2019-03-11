English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Past Champions Nadal, Federer Advance at Indian Wells
World number two Rafael Nadal raced into the third round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters as Roger Federer made a less speedy but still successful start to his quest for a sixth title on Sunday.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
World number two Rafael Nadal raced into the third round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters as Roger Federer made a less speedy but still successful start to his quest for a sixth title on Sunday.
Nadal, a three-time Indian Wells winner, needed just 72 minutes to get past overmatched Jared Donaldson, 6-1, 6-1.
Federer, who is seeking to break out of a tie with top seed Novak Djokovic for most titles in the California desert, looked set for a similarly easy time of it, but had to turn back a second-set challenge from German Peter Gojowczyk in a 6-1, 7-5 win.
Fourth-seeded Federer said he was relieved not to go to a second-set tiebreaker after falling behind 3-1 to the free-swinging German, who is ranked 85th in the world.
The Swiss regained the break and, after saving four break points to make it 4-4, cruised home.
"I struggled a little bit with my serving in that second set and that gave him chances. Because he was serving better, he started to swing more freely and then it was tough," Federer said.
"I'm really happy I found a way in that second set."
Federer next faces compatriot Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion currently unseeded as he continues his return from injury.
Wawrinka won a taut thriller against 29th-seeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, finally sealing it on his fifth match point after three hours and 24 minutes when Fucsovics lofted a lob long.
'Positive step'
Nadal, playing his third tournament of a year that started with a crushing loss to Djokovic in the Australian Open final and included an early exit in Acapulco, converted five of his six break chances against Donaldson and never faced a break point himself.
He next faces Diego Schwartzman, who beat Spain's Roberto Carballes, 6-3, 6-1. Nadal is 6-0 against the Argentine.
"Today was a very positive step for me, and the next one is going to be against a player that we know each other very well -- we practiced a lot of times, and we played some tough matches," Nadal said.
"It's going to be a tough one against Diego," he added, calling Schwartzman "one of the best talents of the sport today."
In other early matches, sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan survived a scare in a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) victory over France's Adrian Mannarino.
Mannarino, ranked 52nd in the world, served for the match at 6-5 in the third.
He couldn't muster a match point and double-faulted on break point, and that was enough of a window for Nishikori.
"I think in the tiebreak I played the best tennis of the match. I was really focused," said Nishikori, who opened 2019 with a title in Brisbane and then reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.
Nishikori next faces 67th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who defeated France's Lucas Pouille, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
Eighth-seeded American John Isner routed Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin, 6-0, 6-2, the most lopsided win of Isner's career.
He'll play Guido Pella, who won his first title at Sao Paulo last week. Pella ended the hopes of another Aussie qualifier, Alex Bolt, 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-3.
Tenth-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic downed Serbian Dusan Lajovic, 6-3, 6-4 to book a meeting with 19-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the 24th seed who beat American Steve Johnson, 6-3, 6-4.
Nadal, a three-time Indian Wells winner, needed just 72 minutes to get past overmatched Jared Donaldson, 6-1, 6-1.
Federer, who is seeking to break out of a tie with top seed Novak Djokovic for most titles in the California desert, looked set for a similarly easy time of it, but had to turn back a second-set challenge from German Peter Gojowczyk in a 6-1, 7-5 win.
Fourth-seeded Federer said he was relieved not to go to a second-set tiebreaker after falling behind 3-1 to the free-swinging German, who is ranked 85th in the world.
The Swiss regained the break and, after saving four break points to make it 4-4, cruised home.
"I struggled a little bit with my serving in that second set and that gave him chances. Because he was serving better, he started to swing more freely and then it was tough," Federer said.
"I'm really happy I found a way in that second set."
Federer next faces compatriot Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion currently unseeded as he continues his return from injury.
Wawrinka won a taut thriller against 29th-seeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, finally sealing it on his fifth match point after three hours and 24 minutes when Fucsovics lofted a lob long.
'Positive step'
Nadal, playing his third tournament of a year that started with a crushing loss to Djokovic in the Australian Open final and included an early exit in Acapulco, converted five of his six break chances against Donaldson and never faced a break point himself.
He next faces Diego Schwartzman, who beat Spain's Roberto Carballes, 6-3, 6-1. Nadal is 6-0 against the Argentine.
"Today was a very positive step for me, and the next one is going to be against a player that we know each other very well -- we practiced a lot of times, and we played some tough matches," Nadal said.
"It's going to be a tough one against Diego," he added, calling Schwartzman "one of the best talents of the sport today."
In other early matches, sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan survived a scare in a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) victory over France's Adrian Mannarino.
Mannarino, ranked 52nd in the world, served for the match at 6-5 in the third.
He couldn't muster a match point and double-faulted on break point, and that was enough of a window for Nishikori.
"I think in the tiebreak I played the best tennis of the match. I was really focused," said Nishikori, who opened 2019 with a title in Brisbane and then reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.
Nishikori next faces 67th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who defeated France's Lucas Pouille, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
Eighth-seeded American John Isner routed Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin, 6-0, 6-2, the most lopsided win of Isner's career.
He'll play Guido Pella, who won his first title at Sao Paulo last week. Pella ended the hopes of another Aussie qualifier, Alex Bolt, 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-3.
Tenth-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic downed Serbian Dusan Lajovic, 6-3, 6-4 to book a meeting with 19-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the 24th seed who beat American Steve Johnson, 6-3, 6-4.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Catch Glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit From the Sets of 'Kalank'
- Tanisha Mukerji Faces Racism During New York Trip, Says 'It Was Traumatic to Experience'
- Aalisha Panwar to Replace Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot?
- Delhi Govt Floats Global Tenders for 375 E-Buses, 1st Phase of 1000 Low Floor Buses
- This is Why People Are Photoshop-ing Their Cats Into Captain Marvel-Style Posters
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results