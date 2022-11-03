PAT vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's PKL 2022-23 PAT vs MUM Match, November 4, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune 7:30 pm IST

Three-time Pro Kabaddi League winners Patna Pirates failed to secure a promising start to their campaign this time. Patna Pirates could not manage to register a single win in their first five games of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Patna Pirates recorded their first win of the season during a match against Dabang Delhi KC last month. Patna Pirates caused a major upset after they outplayed defending champions Dabang Delhi 37-33.

Patna Pirates carried on the winning momentum and managed to remain unbeaten in their next three games. Patna Pirates will now be aiming to extend their four-match unbeaten run when they will be back in action against U Mumba on Friday. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

After securing 23 points from nine matches, Patna Pirates currently find themselves in the ninth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will have similar ambitions when they will be in action on Friday. Sixth-placed U Mumba will be aiming to clinch full points from the next fixture and carry forward their two-match winning run.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba; here is everything you need to know:

PAT vs MUM Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Patna Pirates vs U Mumba PKL match.

PAT vs MUM Live Streaming

The PKL match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs MUM Match Details

The PAT vs MUM PKL match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Friday, November 4, at 7:30 pm IST.

PAT vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Guila

Vice-Captain: Surender Singh

Suggested Playing XI for PAT vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Sunil, Surender Singh, Rinku

All-rounders: Jai Bhagwan, Monu

Raiders: Rohit Gulia, Guman Singh

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Possible Starting line-up:

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Surender Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

