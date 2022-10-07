PAT vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing Team for PAT vs PUN Pro Kabbadi League 2022, PAT vs PUN Match 4, October 8, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:30 pm IST

In the first match of the triple encounters in the Pro Kabbadi League on Saturday, the Patna Pirates will take on the Puneri Paltan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Runners-up of last season, the Patna Pirates were the most consistent team in the league stage. They topped the table only to lose in the finals to Dabbang Delhi. This year they will be looking to take their performances up a notch. Raider Sachin Tanwar and left corner Mohammedreza will be the key players for the Pirates. They must recapture the magic that propelled them to the top of the table in the previous edition.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan found their feet a little late in the previous season. Plagued with losses at the beginning, Puneri turned their season around in the latter stages and made it to the playoff. They were knocked out in the eliminator. Puneri has acquired the services of Iranian superstars Fazel Attrachali and Mohamad Nabibaksha to bolster their defence.

Who will draw the first blood on Saturday? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan, here is everything you need to know:

PAT VS PUN Telecast

The match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

PAT VS PUN Live Streaming

The match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

PAT VS PUN Match Details

The PAT vs PUN match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 8, at 7:30 pm IST.

PAT VS PUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sachin Tanwar

Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali

Suggested Playing XI for PAT VS PUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Monu, Pankaj Mohite

Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan Possible Starting Line-up:

Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Naveen Sharma, M Dhull

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinesh Nadarajan

