PAT vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday's PKL 2022-23 PAT vs TEL Match, October 11, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 8:30 pm IST

Both Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans will be aiming to clinch their first win of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League as they take each other on Tuesday. The fixture between Pirates and Titans will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Pirates, runners-up of the last season, secured a draw against Puneri Paltan in their first match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 season. In the next match, the Pirates had to endure a heart-breaking 35-30 defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Pirates, with four points from two matches, currently occupy the eighth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Titans, on the other hand, have not been able to do anything impressive in the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Titans come into the fixture after conceding a humiliating 25-45 defeat against Bengal Warriors in their last Pro Kabaddi League encounter.

In their first match of the season, the Titans suffered a 34-29 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru Bulls. With just one point from two matches, the Titans currently find themselves in the 11th spot on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Ahead of the PKL match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans, here is everything you need to know:

PAT vs TEL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans PKL match.

PAT vs TEL Live Streaming

The PKL match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs TEL Match Details

The PAT vs TEL PKL match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:30 pm IST.

PAT vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Guila

Vice-Captain: Sunil

Suggested Playing XI for PAT vs TEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Sunil, Sajin C, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal

All-rounders: Rohit Guila

Raiders: Rajnish, Abhishek Singh

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Possible Starting line-up:

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Rohit Guila, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Vishwas S

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, Rajnish, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj

