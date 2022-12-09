Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Patna Pirates have struggled recently with their last victory of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 campaign coming against the Telugu Titans on 22nd November. They have failed to win any of their five games since then.

Their dismal form means that they are second from bottom in the PKL table at the moment with 49 points after 21 games. The only team below them is the Telugu Titans who are also having a tough season.

The Bengal warriors may be placed slightly better than the Pirates but are also languishing in ninth place in the Pro Kabaddi League table. The warriors drew their last match against Dabang Delhi in a tight contest which ended 47-47.

Maninder Singh played a superb game, winning 18 points on the day for his team. Bengal will be hoping that he can put another similar performance to help them get over the line this time around.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors will take place on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Possible line-up:

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Gulia, Anand Surendra Tomar, Shadloui Chianeh, Sachin, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Shubham Shinde, Ajinkya Kapre.

Read all the Latest Sports News here