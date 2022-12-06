Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Bengaluru Bulls are currently sitting in third position on the Pro Kabaddi League table. Bengaluru won their last fixture in which they played against the UP Yoddhas. Bharat and Vikash Khandola put in a great performance on the mat to steer their side across the finish line.

The Bulls are in a good position but are coming on the back of some mixed form in their recent fixtures. Whereas the Patna Pirates have struggled to get their season going as they sit second from bottom in the PKL table at the moment.

The Pirates have largely struggled to maintain any semblance of consistency, having lost their last two games. Sachin managed to get 10 points for Patna in their last encounter against the Puneri Paltan but that wasn’t enough to see them through the end of the game as Fazel Atrachali and Co grabbed the game by the neck.

There may still be some time to salvage their season, but Patna will have to do something soon. A victory against the Bengaluru Bulls could put them in the right direction but the Bulls themselves would be looking to cement their position in the top four of the PKL table with another win.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls will take place on December 7, Wednesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Possible line-up:

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Anand Surendra Tomar, Shadloui Chianeh, Monu, Anuj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Neeraj Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Mahender Singh, Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Sachin Narwal, Mayur Kadam

